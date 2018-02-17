Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal Kept it Real in ‘Players Only’ Special

by February 17, 2018

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal sat down in Los Angeles and things got emotional as the co-champions turned rivals aired things out. There were tears and laughs as the duo kept it 100 in the NBA on TNT special. Some of the highlights of the show are below.

  
