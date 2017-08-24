Kevin Durant has long idolized Kobe Bryant, who imparted on him some important basketball lessons: namely, to shoot the rock every time one gets it.

KD thinks of The Black Mamba as a basketball deity.

Durant told the story of the first time he met Kobe as a wide-eyed 18-year-old, and says the experience was “surreal.”

Per Silver Screen and Roll:

“I don’t remember the conversation but I can remember that I was very very… I was shaking. Kobe is a god to me, basketball-wise. So just to see him actually know my name at that time… I was 18… it was surreal,” Durant said of his first time meeting Bryant. It’s a pretty cool admission from Durant, and came with a great kicker. The one thing he learned from Kobe? “Every time you touch the ball, shoot it.”

