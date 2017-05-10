The NBA season began with everyone anticipating yet another Cavs-Warriors Finals matchup, and Kobe Bryant doesn’t understand those complaining about a seemingly pre-ordained clash.
The Black Mamba thinks a Cleveland-Golden State trilogy is just what the League needs.
The predictability of the Playoffs doesn’t bother Kobe one bit.
Per ESPN:
Bryant says he will watch the NBA postseason when time allows. He can’t understand why some believe a potential Warriors versus Cavaliers Finals matchup for the third time is a negative.
“Why is that bad for basketball? That makes no sense,” Bryant says. “Just because it’s preordained that’s a bad thing?
“I know I’m going to wake up in the morning. Is that a bad thing? I don’t think it is.”
