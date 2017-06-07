Kobe Bryant became close with Barack Obama during his two terms as U.S. President, something that’s unlikely to happen with Donald Trump.

Bryant may disagree with Trump’s policies, but if he was still an active, championship-winning player, Kobe says he wouldn’t turn down a White House invite.

I talked to Kobe about missing Obama and if he would visit the Trump White House post championship @POLITICOMag https://t.co/3aU4Jb9cW6 — Ben Strauss (@benjstrauss) June 6, 2017

Trump is extremely unpopular with NBA players and coaches, but Bryant says the office he holds is bigger than one man.

Per Politico: