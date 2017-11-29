Rough ankle injuries have been a common theme throughout the beginning of the NBA season, and one of the Association’s most exciting players appears to have just suffered one.

In the first quarter of Knicks-Heat at The Garden, Kristaps Porzingis turned his ankle while defending Justise Winslow and it didn’t look particularly good. He immediately went to the New York locker room.

Porzingis to locker room with ankle injury. Bye. pic.twitter.com/V4ALVzGfM8 — Will donate ankle for playoffs (@World_Wide_Wob) November 30, 2017

After a hot — and healthy — start, the Knicks are feeling the injury bug. Both KP and Enes Kanter missed games with back injuries this week and rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina is dealing with an ankle issue of his own. They’ve also lost their last three games.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images