A tweet from Kristaps Porzingis’ account Saturday said “LA Clippers” and was accompanied by three smiley faces.

The big guy says the message, which was quickly deleted, was caused by a hack.

I was hacked last night and a post was made from my account. I have alerted twitter and they are looking into the incident. — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) May 7, 2017

I would never tweet something like that. I dont even use that emoji smiley face. Cmon B 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EXmtej5qzn — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) May 7, 2017

Porzingis is in Latvia getting ready for the European championships.

Per Newsday:

Porzingis already had created a stir for the Knicks and their fans by blowing off his end-of-season exit interview with team president Phil Jackson and other team officials. ESPN.com reported Friday that teams have called the Knicks to inquire about Porzingis’ availability in trades. Jackson said last month that no Knick is untouchable. Less than 24 hours after the ESPN.com report, the Clippers tweet was posted from Porzingis’ account with the three smiley faces. Porzingis said he doesn’t use that emoji. Sources said he skipped his exit meeting because he’s frustrated about the direction of the franchise. The Knicks have gone 63-101 and missed the postseason in both of Porzingis’ seasons. He already has played for three coaches.

