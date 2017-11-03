Kristaps Porzingis‘ older brother, Janis, says the Knicks would be wise to keep 22-year-old star happy.

Kristaps is “the focal point” in New York, says his bro.

Janis Porzingis expects Knicks to keep Kristaps happy before new contract talks https://t.co/zo69cIsA8W — Eurohoops.net (@Eurohoopsnet) November 1, 2017

Porzingis’ decision to skip his exit meeting with former team president Phil Jackson was “an honest, well-thought” choice according to his sibling.

Per Sportacentrs (via the Eurohoops translation):