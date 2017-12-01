Kristaps Porzingis was dubbed a “unicorn” by Kevin Durant in his rookie season, a nickname the young Latvian initially didn’t understand.

Porzingis explained his confusion during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Thursday.

The big fella also likened himself to a lizard due to his quick healing powers, and wouldn’t you know it, he’s now listed as day-to-day after an MRI exam on his injured ankle came back negative.

Per the NY Post:

Fallon is a big Knicks fan — or at least pretends to be as a regular guest on celebrity row across the years.

“At first I was a little confused,” Porzingis told Fallon.

“What is it? A horse with a pony tail? What does it mean? They explained it to me. What he tried to say I was a unique player. It was nice to hear [Durant] say nice things about me.”