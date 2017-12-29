Kristaps Porzingis says the lack of foul calls when he shoots has forced him to consider changing his game.

After the Knicks’ 107-119 loss to the Spurs on Thursday, Porzingis said “those little touches on the arm, on the elbow” have really affected his shot.

From the NY Daily News‘ Stefan Bondy:

“It makes me super mad, those little touches on the arm, on the elbow, I know they’re small but they affect my shot so much and I’m confused.

 

“I’m thinking, ‘Should I change my game?’ Because I shoot those shots so many times over guys and it makes me mad I’m not able to get those calls.”

