Kristaps Porzingis has no desire to bang in the paint with the NBA’s other behemoths, and thinks he’s a lot more effective as a power forward.

Porzingis explains why he prefers playing power forward https://t.co/4X4bFmEu4Q — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) October 4, 2017

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek has experimented with Porzingis at the five, largely without success.

The 22-year-old star says it’s a waste of energy for him to be wrestling centers.

Per the NY Daily News: