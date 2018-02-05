Kristaps Porzingis: ‘We Don’t Know How to Finish Games’

The New York Knicks fell 99-96 to the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, and Kristaps Porzingis said his team doesn’t “know how to finish games.”

Porzingis could hardly wrap his head around how New York dropped such a winnable game.

Knicks blow late lead, fall to lowly Hawks 99-96 in most disastrous loss all season, via @PeterBotte https://t.co/4kM83GAFTk pic.twitter.com/D6R18HNejX — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) February 4, 2018

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornaceck called it the “toughest” loss of the season.

Per the NY Daily News:

Jeff Hornacek glumly dubbed it the “toughest” loss of the year, Courtney Lee thought it was the “most embarrassing” and $71 million man Tim Hardaway Jr. — who again was involved in several of the key plays that didn’t go the Knicks’ way during the fourth-quarter collapse — didn’t call it anything because he ducked out on the media following his second straight poor performance.

“Honestly, the feeling is that I can’t even process that we lost. I can’t believe it,” Kristaps Porzingis said after the fading Knicks’ third straight loss. “It was our game. It was hundred percent our game. Stuff happened quick, and boom, it was over.