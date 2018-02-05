Kristaps Porzingis: ‘We Don’t Know How to Finish Games’

The New York Knicks fell 99-96 to the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, and Kristaps Porzingis said his team doesn’t “know how to finish games.”
Porzingis could hardly wrap his head around how New York dropped such a winnable game.
Knicks blow late lead, fall to lowly Hawks 99-96 in most disastrous loss all season, via @PeterBotte https://t.co/4kM83GAFTk pic.twitter.com/D6R18HNejX
— NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) February 4, 2018
Knicks head coach Jeff Hornaceck called it the “toughest” loss of the season.
Per the NY Daily News:
Jeff Hornacek glumly dubbed it the “toughest” loss of the year, Courtney Lee thought it was the “most embarrassing” and $71 million man Tim Hardaway Jr. — who again was involved in several of the key plays that didn’t go the Knicks’ way during the fourth-quarter collapse — didn’t call it anything because he ducked out on the media following his second straight poor performance.
“Honestly, the feeling is that I can’t even process that we lost. I can’t believe it,” Kristaps Porzingis said after the fading Knicks’ third straight loss. “It was our game. It was hundred percent our game. Stuff happened quick, and boom, it was over.
“We don’t know how to finish games. We don’t know how to win games at the end. We didn’t close out the game at the end again and it was a loss.”