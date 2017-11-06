Kristaps Porzingis erupted for a career-high 40 points Sunday night, carrying the New York Knicks in a thrilling 108-101 comeback win against the visiting Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks roared back from a 19-point deficit.
Porzingis also added 8 rebounds and six blocks during his brilliant performance.
Per the AP:
“The challenge is never too big for me”, said Porzingis, who is the first player in the NBA since 1983-84 to post at least 40 points, five rebounds, five blocks and make two 3-pointers.
“I always accept the challenge and that’s why I knew coming into this season, if [Carmelo Anthony] was not going to be here, then I am going to have to be the guy.”
Porzingis added eight rebounds and six blocked shots in his seventh 30-point performance in nine games this season, a good glimpse of someone that’s definitely welcomed the chance to fill the void created by Anthony’s exit.
