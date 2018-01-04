Kristaps Porzingis, carrying the load in New York as the No. 1 option for the first time this season, admits that he’s exhausted.

The 22-year-old says he’s both physically and mentally drained.

Porzingis finished with 16 points Wednesday night in D.C., as the Knicks fell 121-103 to the Wizards.

Per the NY Post:

“I’m tired, I’m tired, I’m so tired right now,” Porzingis said in the visitor’s locker room at Capital One Arena. “I have one day to rest my legs and get back and play better and have more energy and try to bring the team’s energy up. We’re in a tough stretch. The mental part doesn’t help at all. When it’s mentally tough you don’t have it in you.” He confessed the month-long absence of [Tim] Hardaway has finally caught up to the Knicks, who are 1-6 in their last seven. Hardaway could be cleared to run Saturday in Dallas and perhaps join practice on a limited basis. “Obviously having Tim out doesn’t make it easier,” said Porzingis, who shot 5-of-13 with three turnovers. “Hopefully Tim will be back with us soon and take some of that pressure off me and other guys.” [Jeff] Hornacek also said the expectations after his first MVP-like month may have been too high. “Sometimes it’s hard to judge a guy in the first 10 games when he’s really hot,’’ Hornacek said. “We all wanted it to be the normal but he’s 22, trying to be in that role. He’s going to have great nights, going to have rough nights. Some nights the hoop looks really big, sometimes you can barely fit the ball in there.”

Related

Kristaps Porzingis: ‘I’ve Been Preparing Myself for This Moment’