Without the spectre of former team president Phil Jackson and the Triangle Offense hanging over everything, Kristaps Porzingis says the New York Knicks are more confident in executing their offense this season.

Head coach Jeff Hornacek is able to run “his own stuff” now, according to Porzingis.

The 22-year-old grew frustrated with Jackson’s leadership last season, and has thrived in the new environment.

Per ESPN: