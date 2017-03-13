The New York Knicks are confused “from top to bottom” according to Kristaps Porzingis.

Young Taps expressed his displeasure Sunday night, following his team’s third consecutive loss.

Kristaps Porzingis says Knicks' constant scheme changes this season have led to confusion 'from top to bottom.' — https://t.co/FYxNJqmpxn — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 13, 2017

Team president Phil Jackson continues to shove the Triangle Offense down the throats of his players and coaching staff, who have dropped seven of their last ten games.

Carmelo Anthony: "Middle of march and we’re still talking about the system we’re running instead of playing basketball." #Knicks — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) March 12, 2017

Per ESPN: