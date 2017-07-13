The first NBA Africa game was played in South Africa in 2015 and the stars are coming out for the second, including Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and others.

Team World won the inaugural game 101-97 over Team Africa two years ago in Johannesburg’s Ellis Park Arena, with team captains Chris Paul and Luol Deng taking home the MVP honors. Deng is back to lead Team Africa along with Thabo Sefalosha while Dirk Nowitzki and Kemba Walker will be Team World’s captains.

This year’s game is on August 5, and will be played in the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg at 5:00 pm CAT (that’s 11:00 am Eastern). Tickets are on sale at ticketpro.co.za. A livestream will be available at Kwesesports.com.

Full rosters for the game, courtesy of the NBA: