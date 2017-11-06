Kristaps Porzingis‘ meteoric ascent continues, and he believes that he can eventually become the NBA’s top dog.

Porzingis, coming off a career-best 40 points in a thrilling comeback victory against the Pacers, said he agreed with former Knicks center Tyson Chandler’s belief that he can be the League’s best player.

Knichs head coach Jeff Hornacek agrees that the sky is the limit for the 22-year-old stud.

Per the NY Post:

“Those are some big words coming from him,” Porzingis said after practice Saturday. “I believe so, too. And that’s something I’m going to work towards.” After the contest, Chandler said Porzingis “has a chance to be the best player in this league.” Hornacek says Porzingis has “the drive” to do so. “Why not?” Hornacek said. “When you’re 7-3 and have the skills that he has and doing it on both sides of the ball, you’re going to be put up as one of the best players in the league. KP has that drive. Not a lot of guys have that drive. If they do, they don’t want to put the effort in there to get there. He does. He’s worked hard in the summer. He’s so young, he’s going to get better and better.”

