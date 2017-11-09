Kristaps Porzingis‘ bothersome right elbow might have to go under the knife next summer, according to the frustrated big fella.

ICYMI: Porzingis out with elbow injury after Howard scuffle, warns about offseason surgery #Knicks https://t.co/YV6LZa60f6 — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) November 9, 2017

Porzingis sat out the Knicks’ 112-99 loss Wednesday night in Orlando due to the elbow and a sprained left ankle.

The 22-year-old star has dealt with elbow inflammation for years.

