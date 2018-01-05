Despite his struggles over the past month, Kristaps Porzingis thinks he’ll be named an All-Star in February.

After shootaround on Friday, Porzingis said he believes that he’ll get the coaches’ vote if he’s not a starter.

Kristaps Porzingis believes he should be an All-Star this season: https://t.co/CjN7gCJNrw — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) January 5, 2018

Via Newsday‘s Al Iannazzone:

“I believe so. I think with all the different things that I’ve seen this season from coaches, the double teams and all that, I do believe the coaches are paying a lot of attention to me. “Hopefully in their eyes I deserve to get that spot.”

