Porzingis is 0-8 in his career when Anthony hasn’t suited up, and 0-3 in games when the nine-time All-Star has been ejected:

“I think it would make life harder for me on the court (if Anthony was traded),” Porzingis told the (NY) Daily News. “He makes stuff easier for me.” But is he ready to be the go-to guy and the focal point of the defense the same way Anthony is? “There’s still a lot more things I want to learn from Melo,” Porzingis told The News. “So I would love to have him around for a long time. I always love playing with Melo.”

