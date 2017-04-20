Kristaps Porzingis, despite blowing off his exit interview with Phil Jackson, says he wants to remain a Knick.

“I love New York,” insists the 21-year-old.

Porzingis is unwilling to discuss why he didn’t attend the meeting with the team president, however.

Per the NY Post:

“Of course,” Porzingis said at his luxury apartment complex in Manhattan, when asked if he wants to be a Knick next year. “I love New York. I love New York.” According to a source, the Knicks were not given an explanation behind Porzingis’ decision to skip his scheduled exit meeting with Jackson on Friday. Sources have said the 21-year-old franchise pillar is upset with the way the franchise has been run — with Jackson looking to trade Carmelo Anthony, Porzingis’ mentor, and going full tilt on a triangle offense that Porzingis has publicly supported but has mixed feelings about. On Wednesday, Porzingis declined to address why he missed the meeting with Jackson. “It’s not the right moment to comment on anything [about it],” he said. “I don’t want to say anything.”

