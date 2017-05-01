Kwame Brown is taking it personal after Charles Oakley and Stephen Jackson passed on him in the first round of Sunday’s BIG3 draft.

The Killer 3’s—co-captained by Chauney Billups and Jackson, coached by Oakley—ended up selecting Reggie Evans with the third overall pick.

Brown was selected fifth overall by the 3 Headed Monsters, co-captained by Rashard Lewis and Jason Williams, and coached by Gary Payton.

The BIG3 hasn’t released its schedule yet, but it’s safe to assume that the former No. 1 pick will be circling his matchup with the Killer 3’s.

