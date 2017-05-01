Kwame Brown is taking it personal after Charles Oakley and Stephen Jackson passed on him in the first round of Sunday’s BIG3 draft.

KWAME BROWN says he's coming for Charles Oakley and Stephen Jackson because they didn't pick him. #BIG3draft — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) April 30, 2017

The Killer 3’s—co-captained by Chauney Billups and Jackson, coached by Oakley—ended up selecting Reggie Evans with the third overall pick.

Brown was selected fifth overall by the 3 Headed Monsters, co-captained by Rashard Lewis and Jason Williams, and coached by Gary Payton.

The BIG3 hasn’t released its schedule yet, but it’s safe to assume that the former No. 1 pick will be circling his matchup with the Killer 3’s.

