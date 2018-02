For the latest episode of LEAGUE PETS, we went down to San Antonio to check in with Kyle Anderson and his two German Shepherds, Nino and Steel:

Check out Slow Mo’s two dogs and check out our other LEAGUE PETS episodes featuring Bradley Beal’s five dogs and Danny Green’s two snakes.

