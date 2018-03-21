Kyle Korver Excused From Cavaliers Following Brother’s Death

The Cavaliers have excused Kyle Korver from Wednesday’s game against the Raptors to be with his family after his brother’s death on Tuesday.
Kirk Korver, 27, played Division-I college basketball at Missouri-Kansas City.
In a statement, the Cavs expressed their sympathy for the Korver family: “We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time.”
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 21, 2018