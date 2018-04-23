Kyle Kuzma Challenges Lonzo Ball To Drop Album At Same Time As Nas

The new Nas album drops on June 15th, according to Kanye West. Could we be getting a new Lonzo Ball project as well?

Teammate Kyle Kuzma challenged Ball in a Twitter poll to put out a better album than Nas’:

Hey @ZO2_ Nas is dropping his album June 15th… make one by that time and let’s see who is better… America do you want to see this? — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 23, 2018

On his Facebook Watch series Ball in the Family, Zo said: “Don’t nobody listen to Nas anymore.” He also rocked a hoodie in December that featured an image of his face over that of Nas on the cover of It Was Written.

RELATED

Jordan Crawford Reportedly Signing with Big Baller Brand