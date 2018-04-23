Kyle Kuzma Challenges Lonzo Ball To Drop Album At Same Time As Nas

by April 23, 2018
397

The new Nas album drops on June 15th, according to Kanye West. Could we be getting a new Lonzo Ball project as well?

Teammate Kyle Kuzma challenged Ball in a Twitter poll to put out a better album than Nas’:

On his Facebook Watch series Ball in the Family, Zo said: “Don’t nobody listen to Nas anymore.” He also rocked a hoodie in December that featured an image of his face over that of Nas on the cover of It Was Written.

