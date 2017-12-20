Kyle Kuzma is already one of the best rookies in the league. He came into Wednesday averaging better than 16 points per game and had just finished back-to-back 20-plus-point performances.

The Lakers forward took it to a whole other level agains the Rockets.

He scored a career-high 38 points on 7-10 three-point shooting to go with seven rebounds and four assists as L.A. snapped Houston’s 14-game winning streak, 122-16. And if Kuzma’s game stats are impressive, just look at his first half:

Kyle Kuzma’s first half: 24 pts, 9-9 FG, 6-6 3PT. Time to start talking ROY? (Photo: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/KpGwJSprJg — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 21, 2017

The highlights from Kuzma’s finest outing yet: