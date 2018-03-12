Kyle Kuzma Says Isaiah Thomas Was ‘Trying To Kill’ The Cavaliers

by March 12, 2018
7,640
While Isaiah Thomas claimed it wasn’t a revenge game, Kyle Kuzma revealed that Isaiah was “trying to kill” the Cavs during the Lakers’ 127-113 win on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kuzma said Isaiah was barking at Cleveland’s bench every time he scored (starting at 2:00):

“He was barking at Cleveland’s bench the whole time, every time he scored.” […]

“He was only there for 15 games, but it was good to see him try to kill them. We have a saying: Your last team, they didn’t want you.

“He took it to them, and he did a great job.”

