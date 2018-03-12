Kyle Kuzma Says Isaiah Thomas Was ‘Trying To Kill’ The Cavaliers

While Isaiah Thomas claimed it wasn’t a revenge game, Kyle Kuzma revealed that Isaiah was “trying to kill” the Cavs during the Lakers’ 127-113 win on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kuzma said Isaiah was barking at Cleveland’s bench every time he scored (starting at 2:00):

🎥 Kyle Kuzma details his relationships with Julius Randle and Isaiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/lfnDHdgdqD — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 12, 2018

“He was barking at Cleveland’s bench the whole time, every time he scored.” […] “He was only there for 15 games, but it was good to see him try to kill them. We have a saying: Your last team, they didn’t want you. “He took it to them, and he did a great job.”

RELATED:

Isaiah Thomas Leads Lakers in Blowout of Cavs