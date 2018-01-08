Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma insists that Luke Walton has not lost the locker room, and that the players “stand by Luke.”

In response to LaVar Ball‘s claim that Walton isn’t “connecting” with the players, Kuzma said, “We stand by Luke. I know the front office does” (starting at 0:43):

“Luke is my guy. I love playing for him. I’m sure most of us love playing for him too. “We just gotta stay locked in as a family and listen to the people that really matter in our basketball lives, and that’s everybody in this organization.” […] “We stand by Luke. I know the front office does.”

