Potential suitors are already lining up for when Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry hits unrestricted free agency in July.

Several reports have pointed toward Lowry’s hometown Philadelphia 76ers as being one of those teams.

According to Philly.com, interest could be mutual. The North Philadelphia native has reportedly been interested in playing for the Sixers “for some time.”

The Sixers should go hard after Kyle Lowry | Keith Pompey https://t.co/NzSanL52Lu via @phillysport — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 10, 2017

Sources have said the North Philly native has been interested in playing for the Sixers for some time. The speculation only heightened once Bryan Colangelo became the president of basketball operations in April 2016. As the Raptors general manager, Colangelo acquired Lowry in a trade from the Houston Rockets on July 11, 2012. The two have remained good friends since then. And sources have always said that the Sixers planned to offer Lowry a lucrative contract this summer.

After being swept by the Cavs in the second round, Lowry said that said his main priority is playing on a championship contender. But if Lowry gets the number he wants from Philly, he could be heading home.

The Raptors not only have to make a decision on Lowry, but unrestricted forwards Serge Ibaka, PJ Tucker and Patrick Patterson.

