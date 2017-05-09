Kyle Lowry will be a free agent this summer, and says his main priority is playing on a championship contender.

Are the Toronto Raptors that squad?

Kyle Lowry opts out of final year of contract with Raptors https://t.co/sPcfPSx9oD pic.twitter.com/0Y4KBi5HnR — Globe Sports (@Globe_Sports) May 9, 2017

The 31-year-old All-Star point guard was hobbled by a sprained ankle in the Raptors’ final two Playoff games.

Per The Globe and Mail: