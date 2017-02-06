Kyle Lowry finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists Sunday, earning his first triple-double of the season.
Lowry’s ninth career triple-dip led the Toronto Raptors to a 103-95 road win against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Raps snapped a two-game skid playing without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan.
Per the AP:
Already feeling sick, Lowry needed four stitches after cutting his right forearm on a camera mounted to the basket stanchion. But he played more than 39 minutes and recorded his first triple-double of the season.
“It’s a part of the game. You’re going to get injured, you’re going to get hurt,” Lowry said. “It’s just how you find ways to get through it, and I’m always going to find a way to get through it.”
Terrence Ross had 17 points for the Raptors, who extended their longest winning streak ever against the Nets to eight. […] Brook Lopez scored 20 for the Nets, who had 16 turnovers in the first half and finished with 22. They have lost nine in a row overall and 12 straight at home, where they haven’t won in 2017.
