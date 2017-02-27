The Toronto Raptors announced Monday that All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry is set to undergo surgery on his right wrist.
The procedure is to remove loose bodies from the joint.
Lowry is expected to return prior to the start of the NBA Playoffs.
From the press release:
Symptoms began following the February 15 contest versus Charlotte and Lowry has missed the past two games with the injury. Swelling is persistent with pain and limited joint range. The surgery is being done at this time with the intention to put Lowry in a position to get ready for the postseason.
Lowry is averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 37.7 minutes in 56 games this season.
