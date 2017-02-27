The Toronto Raptors announced Monday that All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry is set to undergo surgery on his right wrist.

The procedure is to remove loose bodies from the joint.

Injury update: Kyle Lowry to undergo right wrist surgery. More [https://t.co/jTNwXX1W9Y] pic.twitter.com/sGIV8175hx — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 27, 2017

Lowry is expected to return prior to the start of the NBA Playoffs.

