Kyrie Irving Out 3-6 Weeks After Knee Procedure

Celtics All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving will be out 3-6 weeks after a successful procedure on his left knee, the team announced on Saturday:

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving today underwent a minimally-invasive procedure to remove a tension wire in his left knee. The wire was originally placed as part of the surgical repair of a fractured patella sustained during the 2015 NBA Finals. While removal of the wire should relieve irritation it was causing in Irving’s patellar tendon, the fractured patella has fully healed and Irving’s knee has been found to be completely structurally sound. Irving is expected to return to basketball activities in 3-6 weeks.

The NBA playoffs begin exactly three weeks from today on April 14.

RELATED

Kyrie Irving To Undergo Minimally Invasive Knee Surgery