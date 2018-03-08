Kyrie Irving: ‘I Was a Bad Motherf*****’ in First Playoff Series for Cavs

by March 08, 2018
1,660

Kyrie Irving recently took a trip down memory lane, catching footage of his first postseason battle, and accurately observed that he was a very bad man during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ four-game sweep of the Boston Celtics in 2015.

With Irving now in Beantown, the Cavs need someone to pick up the slack heading into this year’s playoffs.

Head coach Tyronn Lue says they “gotta do it by committee.”

Per Cleveland.com:

Irving averaged 23.9 points per game in three postseasons with the Cavs, and 25.9 ppg during last year’s Finals run.

“We gotta do it by committee,” Lue said. “It’s not going to be one, two, and three every single night. We gotta have guys step up and play well and those guys who play, they’ll probably finish the game, who plays well, so.

“We have a little different team and we understand that, so we just gotta figure it out.”

   
