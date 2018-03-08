Kyrie Irving: ‘I Was a Bad Motherf*****’ in First Playoff Series for Cavs

Kyrie Irving recently took a trip down memory lane, catching footage of his first postseason battle, and accurately observed that he was a very bad man during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ four-game sweep of the Boston Celtics in 2015.

Kyrie said this morning he watched clips of his first playoff series, against the Cs. What’d you see? “Oh, I was a bad mother-f*****” — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 7, 2018

With Irving now in Beantown, the Cavs need someone to pick up the slack heading into this year’s playoffs.

Head coach Tyronn Lue says they “gotta do it by committee.”

Per Cleveland.com: