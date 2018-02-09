Kyrie Irving on Cavs Trades: ‘I’m in Boston’

by Marcel Mutoni February 09, 2018

Kyrie Irving refused to take reporters’ bait when asked about the Cleveland Cavaliers’ flurry of moves at Thursday’s trade deadline.

“I’m in Boston,” Irving responded before walking away from the scrum.

The Boston Celtics were content to sit pat and kept their squad intact.

Per ESPN:

On a day the Cavaliers sent out six players and a pair of draft picks while bringing back four new faces, the Celtics sat quietly in the corner of the deadline swap meet and resisted the urge to jump in the fray. Boston formally signed free-agent center Greg Monroe but didn’t unlock the safe containing its pile of future draft assets while considering further bench upgrades.

On Thursday, Irving wasn’t alone in his preference to avoid Cleveland chatter.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens was asked about the new-look Cavs and said that he’d wait until the weekend to turn his attention to the defending East champs.

  
