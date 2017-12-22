Kyrie Irving says he’s excited for the Celtics‘ December 25 matchup against the Wizards, but added that he doesn’t “think of Christmas as a holiday.”

Kyrie told reporters that he doesn’t care much for the “hoopla” surrounding Christmas.

“The hoopla on Christmas, I don’t really get into that. “I don’t really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday. I’m just happy that I get to be with my family.”

