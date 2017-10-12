Kyrie Irving says that Boston, unlike Cleveland, is a “real, live sports city.”

Kyrie Irving says goodbye to Cleveland, hello to "a real, live sports city" in Boston: https://t.co/qSu72Wc8DT — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) October 11, 2017

Irving sees a “vast difference” between life in Boston and Cleveland, where he spent the first six years of his NBA career.

The All-Star point guard grew up in New Jersey, and is excited to be living on the East Coast again.

Per the Charlotte Observer: