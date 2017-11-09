Kyrie Irving danced around the helpless Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, leading the Boston Celtics to a 107-96 victory, their tenth in a row.
Irving finished with 19 points, six rebounds and five dimes.
It’s the Celtics’ longest winning streak since they reeled off 14 straight back in 2010-11.
Per the Boston Globe:
For nine of the 12 Celtics in this game, this was the first taste of the Celtics/Lakers rivalry. Kyrie Irving said he had only heard the “Beat LA” chants watching old games on YouTube, and that it was exciting to hear them raining down from the upper reaches of TD Garden in person.
“You could definitely see it was a different buzz,” Irving said.
The Celtics won despite shooting just 38.8 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Center Aron Baynes tied his career high with 21 points and added 8 rebounds, and Marcus Morris had 18 points in his Garden debut. Irving had 19 points but made just 7 of 21 shots.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus