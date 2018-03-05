Kyrie Irving Learned About Trade To Celtics While Filming ‘Uncle Drew’ Movie

At the Oscars on Sunday night, actor Lil Rel Howery, who stars in the upcoming ‘Uncle Drew’ movie alongside Kyrie Irving, described the moment the All-Star point guard discovered he had been traded from Cleveland to Boston:
Actor Lil Rel Howery describes the moment Kyrie found out he got traded while on set for ‘Uncle Drew’: “He was so happy, man.” pic.twitter.com/pgxr6eR8g3
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 5, 2018
The dopest moment was when the trade actually went through, he was so happy, man. We was in the middle of a scene. We was shooting a scene, his homeboy comes in and whispers in his ear and he just runs out the — we filming — he just runs out, we was in the club shooting a scene, runs out. So happy. He comes back and everybody’s applauding. And it was a dancing scene, so when you see it and he’s really getting it, that was real life. He was really happy.
‘Uncle Drew’ film hits theaters on June 29.
