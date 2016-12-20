Kyrie Irving isn’t entirely happy with the NBA’s new All-Star voting policy, which gives players and the media that cover them a say when it comes to who starts in the big showcase event.

Irving, who took home All-Star MVP honors in 2014, says the press shouldn’t have anything to do with the voting process.



#Cavs Kyrie Irving wants to eliminate media members from the new All-Star Game voting process https://t.co/50ryj0gWZK — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 19, 2016

Irving says that, at the end of the day, everyone is biased.

