Kyrie Irving shined once again in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 108-97 win over the Sixers, finishing his 36-point night to MVP chants.
Asked about his ability to deliver in the fourth quarter, Kyrie said his mind “works a lot quicker than other people” when it’s winning time (starting at 2:55):
“You have to make very, very quick decisions in terms of what you want to do with the basketball and where guys need to be on the floor.
“When you’re playing like that, some guys think a lot quicker than others.
“And I was just fortunate enough that my mind works a lot quicker than other people in the fourth quarter.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus