Kyrie Irving To Have Screws Removed From Kneecap, Out 4-5 Months

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will have surgery to remove two screws from his left kneecap and will miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

A bacterial infection was discovered during a March 24 procedure to remove a tension wire used to repair his kneecap in 2015.

Per the Celtics, the screws will be removed “to ensure that no infection remains in the knee.” He’s expected to miss 4-5 months.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kyrie Irving will undergo a procedure this Saturday to remove two screws implanted in his patella from an injury suffered during the 2015 NBA Finals. He is expected to make a full recovery in 4-5 months. https://t.co/WKQfPlUZ0u — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 5, 2018

This Saturday, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will undergo a procedure to remove two screws implanted in his left patella after the patellar fracture he suffered during the NBA Finals in 2015. Following a mid-March procedure to remove a tension wire that had been implanted at the same time as the screws, pathology indicated the presence of a bacterial infection at the site of the hardware. To ensure that no infection remains in the knee, the screws will be removed. The fracture in Irving’s patella has completely healed, and his knee remains structurally sound. He is expected to make a full recovery in 4-5 months.

In an Instagram post, Kyrie wrote that he has accepted the unfortunate news and is ready to move forward.

He added that he’s looking forward to coming back and “proving the nay-Sayers completely f***ing wrong.”

