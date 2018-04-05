Kyrie Irving To Have Screws Removed From Kneecap, Out 4-5 Months

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will have surgery to remove two screws from his left kneecap and will miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

A bacterial infection was discovered during a March 24 procedure to remove a tension wire used to repair his kneecap in 2015.

Per the Celtics, the screws will be removed “to ensure that no infection remains in the knee.” He’s expected to miss 4-5 months.

In an Instagram post, Kyrie wrote that he has accepted the unfortunate news and is ready to move forward.

He added that he’s looking forward to coming back and “proving the nay-Sayers completely f***ing wrong.”

The hardest thing to do sometimes is accept the uncontrollable things life throws at you. You try consistently to learn, grow, and prepare everyday to equip your mind, body, and spirit with tools to deal with some of those things, but I feel when those moments arise they all give you a sense of unfulfillment, simply because it puts some of your professional journey and goals on a brief hold. It's simply a test of your perseverance and Will, to be present, even in the wake of what's going on. In this case, finding out I have an infection in my knee is definitely a moment that I now accept and move past without holding on to the all the what ifs, proving the nay-Sayers completely f***ing wrong, and accomplishing the goals I've set out for the team and myself. This season was only a snapshot of what's to come from me. Trust Me. "The journey back to the top of Mt. Everest continues." #StandingRockSiouxTribe Let's go Celtics!! Celtics fans, I look forward to hearing how loud it gets in the TD Garden during the playoffs and experiencing how intense the environment gets. Thank you all!

A post shared by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on

