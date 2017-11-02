Kyrie Irving admitted that his flat Earth theory was merely a troll-job, but the Celtics’ All-Star point guard seems unable to entirely let go of his strange beliefs about the globe we all inhabit.

Irving claims that his research has led him to conclude that “no real picture of Earth” exists.

I learned a few things about @KyrieIrving from the new @GenoPodcast+ am also feeling very inspired to watch Whiplash https://t.co/g5E0wSlpYn — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) October 31, 2017

Kyrie says he refuses to blindly accept “facts.”

Per the Boston Globe (via the “Holding Court with Geno Auriemma” podcast):