Kyrie Irving admitted that his flat Earth theory was merely a troll-job, but the Celtics’ All-Star point guard seems unable to entirely let go of his strange beliefs about the globe we all inhabit.
Irving claims that his research has led him to conclude that “no real picture of Earth” exists.
I learned a few things about @KyrieIrving from the new @GenoPodcast+ am also feeling very inspired to watch Whiplash https://t.co/g5E0wSlpYn
— Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) October 31, 2017
Kyrie says he refuses to blindly accept “facts.”
Per the Boston Globe (via the “Holding Court with Geno Auriemma” podcast):
“The whole intent behind it, Coach, it wasn’t to bash science,” he said. “It wasn’t to like have the intent of starting a rage and be seen as this insane individual. When I started seeing comments and things about universal truths that I had known, like I had questions.
“When I started actually doing research on my own and figuring out that there is no real picture of Earth, not one real picture of Earth — and we haven’t been back to the moon since 1961 or 1969 — it becomes like conspiracy, too.”
But what drove Irving crazy was the fact that people classified him differently as an intellectual on account of his desire to have an open discussion about the topic.
“The separation that I can’t stand is because I think one particular way … then there’s a tirade of comments of who I am character-wise,” he said. “The only intent was for people to open up and do their own research. It wasn’t to, ‘OK, let me figure out and go against science. Let me go against what I’ve been told is right, and all this stuff.’ The only intent was just to wake up and do your our research.
“Instead of just assuming something that’s been told to you — because I’ve been told a lot in terms of my history, and facts and particular facts, and it’s been completely false,” he continued. “I just wanna open up and have that conversation. I wanted to just ask other individuals, like do you really think this actually happened? I just wanna know. Because I don’t know either.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus