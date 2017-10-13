Kyrie Irving‘s first regular season game as a new member of the Boston Celtics will be in Cleveland against his former squad, and the All-Star point guard says he’s not concerned about venturing into what is now enemy territory.

“Its all love no matter what.I have heard boos at times to hearing cheers in the parade,” @KyrieIrving on Cleveland. https://t.co/ohJUokNPZe — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) October 12, 2017

Irving, who asked for a trade from the Cavs, isn’t worried about hearing boos from angry Cavs fans.

Kyrie says he doesn’t know if Cleveland will ever retire his jersey.

Per The Undefeated:

While Irving is expecting a wild return to Cleveland during the first NBA regular-season game of the season on Oct. 17, he doesn’t appear to be anxious. “No. Why would it be? It’s just hoops,” Irving said before Wednesday’s shootaround in preparation for a preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets. “It’s just hooping. I understand the magnitude … but I know what it is going to entail in terms of marketing, whatever the case may be, to garner up this energy to make people feel a certain type of way. I get all that. It’s part of the game. It’s been a part of the game for a while, but it’s just two hoops and a basketball. It’s all love no matter what. I have heard boos at times to hearing cheers in the parade. I’ve been in the championship parade as well as being down 30 in ‘Q Arena.’ So I’ve heard it all. It’s just good to be there and hoop against a great team like the Cavs.” With Irving’s body of work, should the Cavaliers retire his No. 2 jersey in time? “I don’t know. I don’t know if it will ever happen,” Irving said. “I’m appreciative of [my career in Cleveland]. The multiple legacies I want to leave in my life, Cleveland is definitely part of one. Whether it’s appreciated or not, it doesn’t matter to me. I think the effect, the actual time I spent there, is what matters most, and actually trying to be remembered for what happened.”

