In order to force a trade from the Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving reportedly threatened to undergo knee surgery during the 2017-18 season.

According to cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon, Kyrie needs a follow-up procedure after breaking his kneecap in the 2015 Finals.

Kyrie Irving threatened to sit out with knee surgery if the Cavaliers didn't trade him @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/RQyMT1LARH — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) January 25, 2018

According to multiple sources, Irving threatened to sit out the season and have surgery on his knee, convincing Gilbert and Cleveland’s front office that the relationship with Irving was not salvageable. […] According to sources, Irving needs minor knee surgery as a follow to the procedure he underwent during the 2015 Finals to repair his broken knee cap. It’s not pressing.

