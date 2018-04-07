Kyrie Irving Undergoes Successful Surgery, Expected Back For Training Camp

by April 07, 2018
111

Kyrie Irving underwent successful surgery to remove two screws in his left patella, the Celtics announced on Saturday. He is expected to be fully healthy for training camp in the fall:

The Boston Celtics announced that guard Kyrie Irving underwent successful surgery today to remove two screws in his left patella.

“The surgery went exactly as planned, and we expect Kyrie to be fully healthy for training camp in the fall,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge.

Irving, who averaged 24.4 points and 5.1 assists this season, had to have the screws taken out to ensure that “no infection remains in his knee.”

RELATED
Kyrie Irving To Have Screws Removed From Kneecap, Out 4-5 Months

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Gordon Hayward: ‘2018 Will Be My Year. I Will Be Back On The Court’

6 hours ago
726
kyrie irving knee playoffs
NBA

Kyrie Irving To Have Screws Removed From Kneecap, Out 4-5 Months

2 days ago
7,782
NBA

Post Up: Raptors Inch Closer To Securing Top Seed In East

3 days ago
1,204
NBA

Brad Stevens: Gordon Hayward ‘Long, Long Way Away’

5 days ago
2,087
NBA

Gordon Hayward Runs For First Time Since Ankle Injury

5 days ago
678
NBA

Post Up: John Wall Returns As Wizards Clinch Playoff Berth

7 days ago
1,168

TRENDING


Most Recent

Nikola Jokic Records Ninth Triple-Double of the Season

1 hour ago
150

Isaiah Thomas Doesn’t Regret Playing Through Torn Labrum with Boston Celtics

2 hours ago
279

Kyrie Irving Undergoes Successful Surgery, Expected Back For Training Camp

3 hours ago
111

Jordan Brand Classic 2018 Practice Highlights 👀

4 hours ago
175

Scottie Pippen Goes Off On Isiah Thomas For Picking LeBron Over Jordan

5 hours ago
2,234