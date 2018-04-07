Kyrie Irving Undergoes Successful Surgery, Expected Back For Training Camp

Kyrie Irving underwent successful surgery to remove two screws in his left patella, the Celtics announced on Saturday. He is expected to be fully healthy for training camp in the fall:

Irving, who averaged 24.4 points and 5.1 assists this season, had to have the screws taken out to ensure that “no infection remains in his knee.”

