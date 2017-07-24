In the weeks leading up to Kyrie Irving‘s request for a trade from the Cavaliers, things were quickly spiraling out of control between the franchise and its young star.

Already displeased with the team’s preferential treatment of LeBron James, Kyrie reportedly became even more “upset” once he found out that the Cavs dangled his name in trade talks for Jimmy Butler and Paul George.

From ESPN:

What followed was a whirlwind, with the Cavs putting forth a series of trade packages looking to acquire either Butler or George. Some of these talks included Irving, which upset him even more when he found out about it, sources said. Previously, Griffin had worked to keep lines of communication with Irving open, but now Irving was in the dark.

