Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving would reportedly commit to a long-term extension with the Spurs if he’s traded to San Antonio this summer.

According to an ESPN report, no player on San Antonio’s roster interests the Cavs, who are focused on getting a young star in return.

The Spurs have interest in Irving, league sources say, and Irving’s willingness to commit to an extension with the Spurs makes for legitimate win-now deal possibilities for Cleveland. Without James beyond next season, though, the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge, Tony Parker and Danny Green hold no appeal.

RELATED:

Report: Cavs Targeting Kristaps Porzingis in Kyrie Irving Trade