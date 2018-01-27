Thunder 121 (29-20), Pistons 108 (22-25)

Russell Westbrook notched another triple-double as he amassed 31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Carmelo Anthony made history when he hit a free throw that gave him 25,000 career points, making him the 25th player to join that club.

Ish Smith had 15 points and nine assists off the bench.

Pacers (27-23), Magic (14-34)

Myles Turner made his return to the Pacers’ lineup as Indiana squeaked out a win over the Magic on the back of Lance Stephenson’s 21 points off the bench.

Aaron Gordon had 22 points and a jaw-dropping dunk for Orlando.

Wizards 129 (27-22), Hawks 104 (14-35)

The Wizards were without John Wall due to knee issues but Washington’s supporting cast stepped up as Markieff Morris (23), Bradley Beal (18), Otto Porter Jr. (18), Kelly Oubre Jr. (15), Tomas Satoransky (11) and Mike Scott (19) scored in double figures.

Hornets 91 (20-28), Heat 95 (28-21)

Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard combined for 50 points, but it wasn’t enough as Wayne Ellington hit a dagger 3-pointer with less than five seconds to go in regulation.

Celtics 105 (35-15), Warriors 109 (40-10)

Stephen Curry (49 points) and Kyrie Irving (37 points) shut it down as the entire basketball Twittersphere, including LeBron James, tuned in to watch. The duo combined for 86 points on just 42 field goal attempts. Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant each scored 20.

Timberwolves 111 (32-20), Nets 97 (18-32)

Karl-Anthony Towns dominated every phase of the game with 16 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks. Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins each scored 21 to lead the Timberwolves’ offense.

Jahlil Okafor scored 21 for the Nets in just 24 minutes off the bench.

Mavericks (16-34), Nuggets (26-23)

The Mavericks got 22 points out of Harrison Barnes, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an 11-point, 16-rebound and 11-assist triple-double from Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets put the locks on in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Mavericks 25-15.