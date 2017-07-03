According to Carmelo Anthony‘s wife, La La, there is a “real possibility” that Melo ends up leaving New York.

“That is a real possibility. So we’ll see what happens, I’m watching like everybody else. Every day, it’s like a different team. My hope is that he ends up somewhere where he’s happy and he can win, because he’s such an incredible player and he deserves to win.”

Anthony is reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause.

There’s some speculation in New York that Anthony is training for Mike D’Antoni‘s high-octane Rockets offense.

Per the NY Post:

According to a source, the Knicks have told some agents their free-agent plans are being held up in some respects as they weigh a decision on whether to trade Anthony, possibly to the Rockets. “He’s focused,’’ a source said of his recent workout habits. The summer after D’Antoni and the Knicks split, he and Anthony were reunited on the 2012 gold-medal winning Olympic team in London when the Rockets coach was Mike Krzyzewski’s assistant.

